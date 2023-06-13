What's new

2 men gang raped goat in Madhya Pradesh, India

mp-news-16865690033x2.jpg


Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. Here, two people had sex with a goat. The police have registered a case against the accused and started searching for them. This surprising event was discovered when the shepherd counted the goats and one of them was less. When he searched for the goat, two people were seen misbehaving with him. When the cowherd screamed, they ran away. After that, the shepherd told the whole story to the owner of the goat. After that, the goat owner asked the police for help. Police say that the accused will be arrested soon.

It is worth noting that this incident of brutality with a goat has taken place in village Neelkanth of Bharunda police station area. Police said that 23-year-old Rohit had come to the police station to file a written complaint. He told that he owns 20 goats. Her goats are grazed by the shepherd Ramchandra Kyot.

On June 10, Ramchandra had gone to the forest outside the village to graze goats. While returning, when he counted the goats, one goat came out less. He went a little distance to look for it and saw that two people from the village were misbehaving with the goats. When he made a noise, the accused ran away.

Sehore EDOP Akash Amalkar said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the complainant. He had told in the complaint that two people had done wrong with his goat. The incident happened when his shepherd took the goats into the forest.

The complaint states that when the shepherd counted the goats, instead of 20, 19 came out. He went ahead and saw that two people were misbehaving with the goat. On the complaint of the complainant, a case has been registered against both the accused under Section 377, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are looking for these accused.

As soon as the news of this incident spread in the village, sensation spread in the area. Whoever heard about this incident was stunned. People said that such an incident had never happened here before. After this incident, a crowd of people also reached the police station.

Indian developed strange habit of f@cking every living, crawling creature.

Few months back few men caught r@ping big lizard.

I find connection between rising Hinuvdta and uncontrol able sex drive of Hindu men, you can see even in old times they depicted sex idols with different position and with different animals.
 
“misbehaving”
 
Is it a male goat or female goat?
 

