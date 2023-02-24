What's new

2 Karachiites create Pakistan's lowest cost bionic arm

Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,461
5
6,838
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
_NOBODY_ said:
Wonderful work
Click to expand...
We need an app based on Pakistan similar to the civillian portal app that Imran Khan had made.

It can display all the start ups with information regarding it and some videos, and technical details.

Overseas Pakistanis especially should download it and be able to surf through it easily and then donate/invest at will.

The ease of accessibility and exposure would increase business activity and investment
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,565
3
5,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
We need an app based on Pakistan similar to the civillian portal app that Imran Khan had made.

It can display all the start ups with information regarding it and some videos, and technical details.

Overseas Pakistanis especially should download it and be able to surf through it easily and then donate/invest at will.

The ease of accessibility and exposure would increase business activity and investment
Click to expand...
It's called news my friend. Profit magazine, Business Recorder and Dawn are the best Pakistani news outlets for business and economics. Dawn is good for business for business-related news despite some leftwing bias but Profit and Business Recorder are the best for this.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,461
5
6,838
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
_NOBODY_ said:
It's called news my friend. Profit magazine, Business Recorder and Dawn are the best Pakistani news outlets for business and economics. Dawn is good for business for business-related news despite some leftwing bias but Profit and Business Recorder are the best for this.
Click to expand...
My suggestion is much more efficient for several reasons. It's an all-in-one place window and can be better marketed to overseas Pakistanis like the civillian portal.

Open the app, and have a list of start ups in Pakistan, with information explaining their business, goal and some media. People can scroll through and even invest/donate at will.

For example something similar to Crowdcube but for Pakistan.

www.crowdcube.com

Invest in Europe’s most exciting businesses | Crowdcube

We make it simple to buy shares in Europe's high-growth private businesses. After raising nearly £2M from 2600 investors (900% overfunded) in their last round with us, Graphene Composites will be raising on Crowdcube once again. This is your chance to register your interest for exclusive access...
www.crowdcube.com www.crowdcube.com
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,565
3
5,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
My suggestion is much more efficient for several reasons. It's an all-in-one place window and can be better marketed to overseas Pakistanis like the civillian portal.

Open the app, and have a list of start ups in Pakistan, with information explaining their business, goal and some media. People can scroll through and even donate at will.

For example something similar to Crowdcube but for Pakistan.

www.crowdcube.com

Invest in Europe’s most exciting businesses | Crowdcube

We make it simple to buy shares in Europe's high-growth private businesses. After raising nearly £2M from 2600 investors (900% overfunded) in their last round with us, Graphene Composites will be raising on Crowdcube once again. This is your chance to register your interest for exclusive access...
www.crowdcube.com www.crowdcube.com
Click to expand...
We will have to deal with what we have right now. Check out Profit and Business Recorder:

Profit: https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/

Business Recorder: https://www.brecorder.com/
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,461
5
6,838
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
_NOBODY_ said:
We will have to deal with what we have right now. Check out Profit and Business Recorder:

Profit: https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/

Business Recorder: https://www.brecorder.com/
Click to expand...
They are good but they are more news based around the economy.

I believe my suggestion would accelerate and foster business, start up culture, and make getting funding more hopeful/likely for Pakistanis.

Overseas Pakistanis are a powerful tool, you just have to use them effectively and it can benefit you a lot. Many are unaware and there are not much trustable high quality single place windows for such stuff.

Anyway I'm just putting my suggestions out there hoping if anyone reads and sees value, they can perhaps pursue it, since IK did make the civillian portal :-)
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,062
3
2,604
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
We need an app based on Pakistan similar to the civillian portal app that Imran Khan had made.

It can display all the start ups with information regarding it and some videos, and technical details.

Overseas Pakistanis especially should download it and be able to surf through it easily and then donate/invest at will.

The ease of accessibility and exposure would increase business activity and investment
Click to expand...
kickstarter is the place for this, i think.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,461
5
6,838
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
M. Sarmad said:
2 "Pakistanis" likhtay maut parti ??
Bloody racists
Click to expand...
Sorry, my intention wasn't to be racist, it's just that the two of them were Karachi based.

There is a lot of innovative business activity in Lahore especially too, I've praised it here before several times.

Maybe some light-hearted city contests can be good for healthy competition.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,565
3
5,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
Sorry, my intention wasn't to be racist, it's just that the two of them were Karachi based.

There is a lot of innovative business activity in Lahore especially too, I've praised it here before several times.

Maybe some light-hearted city contests can be good for healthy competition.
Click to expand...
No need to apologize, we need more competition between our cities. Karachi and Sialkot continue to remain our most productive cities. Lahore will soon challenge both of them as it has already managed to become the IT capital of Pakistan. Now you will see exponential growth in Lahore's productivity as our IT sector is rapidly growing.
 
Last edited:
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,461
5
6,838
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Bleek said:
We need an app based on Pakistan similar to the civillian portal app that Imran Khan had made.

It can display all the start ups with information regarding it and some videos, and technical details.

Overseas Pakistanis especially should download it and be able to surf through it easily and then donate/invest at will.

The ease of accessibility and exposure would increase business activity and investment
Click to expand...

Something like this but focused on Pakistan. Will require trust through proper verification processes. I imagine PTI would have set this up themselves maybe if they were in power.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Bleek
LUMS celebrates period art patterns
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
945
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Bleek
When the true downfall of Pakistan began
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
Bleek
Ex-Afghan commando arrested in Karachi, intelligence officer for Taliban/Indi.
2
Replies
22
Views
709
One_Nation
O
Bleek
Round 2 EU disinfo lab - Indian propaganda campagin against Pakistan and China
2
Replies
16
Views
240
Riz
Riz
Bleek
PAK-AFGHAN forces border clash!
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
3K
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom