2 Karachiites create Pakistan's lowest cost bionic arm

We need an app based on Pakistan similar to the civillian portal app that Imran Khan had made.Wonderful work
It can display all the start ups with information regarding it and some videos, and technical details.
Overseas Pakistanis especially should download it and be able to surf through it easily and then donate/invest at will.
The ease of accessibility and exposure would increase business activity and investment
Open the app, and have a list of start ups in Pakistan, with information explaining their business, goal and some media. People can scroll through and even donate at will.
For example something similar to Crowdcube but for Pakistan.
Profit: https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/
Business Recorder: https://www.brecorder.com/
This is 2019 news btw
No need to apologize, we need more competition between our cities. Karachi and Sialkot continue to remain our most productive cities. Lahore will soon challenge both of them as it has already managed to become the IT capital of Pakistan. Now you will see exponential growth in Lahore's productivity as our IT sector is rapidly growing.Sorry, my intention wasn't to be racist, it's just that the two of them were Karachi based.
There is a lot of innovative business activity in Lahore especially too, I've praised it here before several times.
Maybe some light-hearted city contests can be good for healthy competition.
