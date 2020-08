2 Indian Soldiers in 2 Different Incidents "Committed Suicide" in IOK

Mohit Kumar of 39 RR [1]

Ram Kumar of 169 battalion BSF [2]

Well the "Suicides of Indian Soldiers" in Indian Occupied Kashmir is not stopping anytime soon!I am now getting certain that based on the obvious & non-stop "suicide patterns" of the soldiers of Indian Occupying Forces in IOK, they are hiding their fatalities under the suicide card.[1] https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...d-in-poonch/story-OWSla1o4lALH2m1x0fOUgJ.html [2] https://www.timesnownews.com/india/...in-jammu-and-kashmirs-kupwara-district/640489