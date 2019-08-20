What's new

2 Indian cops shot dead in Kashmir

2 Indian cops shot dead in Kashmir
M Saleem Pandit / TNN / Updated: Dec 11, 2021, 01:53 IST

SRINAGAR: Terrorists shot two J&K policemen dead in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday evening.

An official said the terrorists opened fire on a police party in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora, injuring two policemen who died while being taken to hospital. The slain cops were identified as Mohammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad, the driver and personal security guard of the Bandipora SHO.

Senior police officers arrived at the attack site along with reinforcements and security forces cordoned off the area, but the terrorists managed to escape.

Friday’s attack targeting the police comes after terrorists had shot and injured a traffic policeman in central Srinagar on December 1. Two weeks before that, terrorist Mehran Shalla of Jamlatta, in the old city, and two of his associates were killed by security forces at Ram Bagh, Srinagar.

Mujahideen e Kashmir Zindabad!
Kill the Indian occupier dogs and their gulams.
If you support occupational forces you get sent to hell with them!
 
Freedom lovers shot two Indian stooges/terrorists.
Poor child paying the price of her father's collaboration.
 
