Why you are assuming that they were separatists? the most heinous crimes in Balochistan were not prepreated by separatists but ISIS/TTP and sectarian organizations like Lashkar e Jhangvi..



we have full blown sectarian organizations like Sipah-Sahaba with slogan shia Kafir..



Their leaders are free.. They are even allowed to take part in elections despite all of this.



Son of the founder of this sectarian filth is MPA in Punjab assembly.

