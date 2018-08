ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two Greek soldiers facing espionage charges in Turkey are due to fly home early on Wednesday after a provincial court released them, in a ruling Athens said would help to improve strained ties between the two NATO allies. Angelos Mitretodis (L) and Dimitris Kouklatzis, two Greek soldiers who were detained in Turkey after crossing the border, are welcomed by their parents after being released, at the airport of Thessaloniki, Greece, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis