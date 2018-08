LOHARDAGA, JHARKHAND:Two minor girls have alleged that they were raped by 11 men at an isolated place in Jharkhand's Lohardaga. All the accused have been arrested on the basis of a police complaint of the girls.The accused, all aged between 18 and 28 years, had raped the girls on August 16 while they were on their way somewhere with their neighbour, police said.A case has been registered at Sadar police station and further investigation is underway.But, but India is the safest country for women and children, India is great, India is clean, India has proper sanitation, awesome roads. India is better and richer and safer for women and kids than poor countries like Australia, yes India is great.