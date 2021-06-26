What's new

2 explosions rock Air Force-operated area of Jammu airport, nearby air bases on high alert

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
2 explosions rock Air Force-operated area of Jammu airport, nearby air bases on high alert

Two explosions took place in the high security zone of the Air Force Station in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday.
Sunil Bhat Kamaljit SandhuJammuJune 27, 2021UPDATED: June 27, 2021 11:10 IST


One of the blasts caused damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. (Photo: India Today)

In a major security scare, two explosions rocked the high security technical area of Air Force Station Jammu on the intervening night of June 26-27. An official statement from the Defence PRO stated that there was no injury to any personnel or any damage to equipment.


The explosions took place within a span of five minutes in the early hours of Sunday; the first blast ripped off the roof of a building at 1:37 am while the second one was on the ground at 1:42 am.

"Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1408986123083206663
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1408986125377499137



The area was cordoned off by security forces within minutes. Police and forensic teams are at the site to ascertain the cause of the two explosions.

A massive search operation has been launched outside the Air Force station. Investigations are on and the matter is being probed from all angles. The terror angle has not been ruled out.

In the wake of the blasts at the Jammu airport, Air Force stations in Ambala, Pathankot and Awantipora have been placed on high alert.

NSG, NIA DISPATCHED

Sources told India Today that the NSG's Bomb Data Team and an NIA team are on their way to the Air Force Station.

After learning of the blasts, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora, regarding the incident.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1408997024674893826




Air Marshal Vikram Singh, senior Air Staff officer Western Command, is slated to reach Jammu Air Force Station to review the situation. He is the second senior most officer in the Western Air Command.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1408964454092402696



DRONE ACTIVITY SUSPECTED

Security agencies are looking into whether a drone was used to drop an IED payload inside the airport’s high security zone to trigger the blasts. These drones are not detected by radars.

Top sources in the security grid told India Today, "A drone seems to have been used to drop IEDs. This was not on the periphery but near the helipad area."

The India-Pakistan border is 14 km from the Air Force Station and on previous occasions, weapons have been dropped as far as 12 km inside Indian territory using drones.

In a separate incident, Jammu police on Sunday nabbed two terror suspects. It is not clear yet whether the arrests are linked to the blast case.


ALSO READ | Dissent in India criminalised, says Mehbooba Mufti; bats for dialogue with Pakistan
ALSO READ | More than 600 J&K Light Infantry recruits graduate as soldiers

2 explosions rock Air Force-operated area of Jammu airport, nearby air bases on high alert - Cities News (indiatoday.in)
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
The war has started. Kashmir banega Pakistan.
Zarvan said:
If we drop our policy of doing nothing against Indian aggressions in Baluchistan and our tribal areas. We can turn lot of things into bogeyman for India.
Click to expand...
Now that Afghanistan is under ISI/Taliban control, the focus is shifting to Kashmir.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
Zarvan said:
Seems like RAW work to use as an excuse to crack down on the poor Kashmiris and excuse to nullify talks. If Militants had this capability they would have attacked an Indian airbase.
 
PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

Dec 5, 2006
Zarvan said:
That's a hole in RCC which is not easy to make... It needs proper placement. It cannot happen that a random drone throws an IED and extremely symmetrical hole in the shape of square is made..... This is definitely placed before hand... Just look at thickness of the roof and RCC... It definitely needs a shaped charge..
 
HRK

HRK

Sep 24, 2010
I might by be wrong but the opening in roof appear similar to the openings form due to the use of mortar shell ....

but due to the distance from LOC I see no possibility of these being Pakistani mortar shells .... so the only possibility left is the use of mortar from inside IOJK .... ???
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

Apr 15, 2020
Seems fishy. Why would they release pictures of the blast zone from inside a high security area so soon ?
 
newb3e

newb3e

Jun 25, 2007
Zarvan said:
If we drop our policy of doing nothing against Indian aggressions in Baluchistan and our tribal areas. We can turn lot of things into bogeyman for India.
Click to expand...
muhabat ki dewaar plus plans to build khawsbun ko soocaitee in neelum valley is more important!
Sharma Ji said:
Seems fishy. Why would they release pictures of the blast zone from inside a high security area so soon ?
Click to expand...
is Siri Lord g arse in trouble?
 
