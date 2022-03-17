What's new

2 dissident PTI MNAs in Sindh House come out in the open

Dawn.com Published March 17, 2022




0
Two dissident members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from the ruling PTI — Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer — who are staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad came out in the open on Thursday, saying that they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience".
Talking to Geo News Hamid Mir, Riaz, who is a member of the Jahangir Tareen group, said there were around 24 PTI lawmakers staying at the Sindh House, citing fears of government action against them similar to the March 10 raid by police on Parliament Lodges.
A day earlier, the government claimed the opposition had detained some ruling party lawmakers at Sindh House ahead of the vote after a statement by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi that around a dozen MNAs belonging to the PTI had 'gone missing'.
The premier had said in a public address on Wednesday that opposition leaders were sitting in Sindh House with "heaps of money" to purchase loyalties of treasury lawmakers and had asked the election commission to take action against the alleged horse-trading.
PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi had earlier confirmed the stay of some lawmakers at Sindh House during a press conference with PPP MNA Shazia Marri. "Every member has a right to stay there. These members are from the opposition and our allies," he had said, adding that MNAs had been kept there as they feared they could be kidnapped ahead of the no-trust vote.
More to follow.
 
As you sow so shall ye reap.

Did any dissident cite 18th amandement for their failure to vote in i.k's favour yet ? :cheesy:
 
20 crore was the last bid of each MNA ..so it is around 480 crore for only 24 who are providing such massive funds. Someone should tell IK... leaders' eyes and ears are wide open but mouths need to be kept shut ..But with IK other way around .. on top, he has some awesome advisors ..
 
Sindh government with Pakistani tax payer money, all that money will be payed in cash without leaving any trace. Then government will declare another amnesty and that money will be parked in real estate. No wonder Pakistan is on FATF grey list and may as well become black listed in near future.
 

