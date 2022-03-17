2 dissident PTI MNAs in Sindh House come out in the open

2 dissident PTI MNAs in Sindh House come out in the openDawn.comPublished March 17, 2022 - Updated 3 minutes ago
PTI MNAs Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer.
Two dissident members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from the ruling PTI — Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer — who are staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad came out in the open on Thursday, saying that they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience".
Talking to Geo News Hamid Mir, Riaz, who is a member of the Jahangir Tareen group, said there were around 24 PTI lawmakers staying at the Sindh House, citing fears of government action against them similar to the March 10 raid by police on Parliament Lodges.
A day earlier, the government claimed the opposition had detained some ruling party lawmakers at Sindh House ahead of the vote after a statement by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi that around a dozen MNAs belonging to the PTI had 'gone missing'.
The premier had said in a public address on Wednesday that opposition leaders were sitting in Sindh House with "heaps of money" to purchase loyalties of treasury lawmakers and had asked the election commission to take action against the alleged horse-trading.
PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi had earlier confirmed the stay of some lawmakers at Sindh House during a press conference with PPP MNA Shazia Marri. "Every member has a right to stay there. These members are from the opposition and our allies," he had said, adding that MNAs had been kept there as they feared they could be kidnapped ahead of the no-trust vote.
