What's new

2 die as protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
13,592
0
15,057
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan

2 die as protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments​

Published: June 11, 2022 13:07:54 | Updated: June 11, 2022 15:36:14
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious and political party, gather as an effigy depicting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Nupur Sharma is carried during a protest against the comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 10, 2022. Reuters
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious and political party, gather as an effigy depicting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Nupur Sharma is carried during a protest against the comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 10, 2022. Reuters

At least two people have died and 10 others injured in India's Jharkhand as agitated crowds clashed with police during protests over derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad made by two former members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, bdnews24.com reports citing media reports.

Authorities at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, the state's capital, confirmed the deaths and said the 10 others have been receiving treatment at the hospital, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

On Friday, the authorities put different parts of Ranchi under curfew after protesters confronted police. Police fired blank shots and charged batons as the crowds demanded the arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose anti-Muslim remarks have kicked up a storm.

City police chief Anshuman Kumar confirmed to NDTV that the two people died of gunshot injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced a backlash from Muslims at home and abroad, including from a number of Gulf countries, after Nupur and another official from his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commented in late May and earlier this month on the prophet's private life, Reuters reports.

Nupur has been suspended and the other official has been expelled by the party, but it has failed to calm the anger of the Muslim community in the country.

In West Bengal's Howrah, protesters blocked roads and railway tracks in different parts of the district, prompting calls from the BJP for the deployment of the Indian Army to control the situation.
The agitators clashed with police at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on a stretch of the national highway, a police officer told NDTV.

The West Bengal government subsequently suspended internet services in Howrah until 6 am on Monday.

Police charged and fired tear gas at protesters in the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj, where broken bricks and stones littered the streets, a video from ANI showed.

The law enforcers arrested 109 people from different districts of Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in the protests on Friday, Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official told Reuters.
Protests in other cities and towns remained peaceful.

In Kashmir, small groups gathered in dozens of locations, some of them chanting slogans against the fired BJP officials. Authorities in the restive territory, which is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan, cut off mobile internet connections to forestall any violence, a police official told Reuters.

Protesters, including children, marched holding posters of the two BJP officials and called for police to arrest Sharma in Ahmedabad, the main city in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

"So far, no strict action has been taken against Nupur Sharma," protester Mohammad Jabir told Reuters. "She should be arrested as soon as possible."

Sharma was not available for comment. She said last week that she did not intend to hurt anyone's religious feelings.
Police in New Delhi told Reuters on Thursday that they have filed a complaint against Sharma and others for "inciting people on divisive lines" on social media.

The BJP has instructed officials to be "extremely cautious" when talking about religion on public platforms and has said it does not promote insults against any sect or religion.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,907
7
23,477
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
India is a cess-pit of a nation mired in communal politics and religious intolerance.

BD did not have a choice of this county as a neighbour but should keep engaging with it in order to benefit its own economy and stabilise the regions of India that surround it.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,394
13
23,107
Country
India
Location
India
Now the question is will Pragati Purush Narendra bhai Modi, Dear Leader of Vishwaguru India, regret these two deaths and regret the words of his spokesperson ?
 
B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
373
0
358
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
UKBengali said:
India is a cess-pit of a nation mired in communal politics and religious intolerance.

BD did not have a choice of this county as a neighbour but should keep engaging with it in order to benefit its own economy and stabilise the regions of India that surround it.
Click to expand...

India is far too divided to progress to the next level.

Modi has sacrificed the Muslims to at least unite the Hindus.

But caste system means even that cannot be achieved.

No surprise that no Hindu country has ever reached developed status.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Indian Satellite News Channel Hacked.
Replies
6
Views
13
jamahir
jamahir
B
Rally in Bangladesh slams India’s leaders for blasphemy, anti-Muslim policies
2 3
Replies
32
Views
592
ahaider97
A
Vanguard One
15 Nations Condemn Remarks On Prophet As Blowback Against India Spreads: 10 Points
Replies
13
Views
272
mili
M
Dalit
Uproar in Muslim world after BJP leaders' derogatory remarks on Prophet
20 21 22 23 24 25
Replies
367
Views
7K
PDF
PDF
D
'Fringe?': Opposition Unimpressed With BJP's Nupur Sharma-Naveen Jindal Move
Replies
0
Views
125
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom