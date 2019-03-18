What's new

2 CRPF jawans killed, 5 injured in attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

2 CRPF jawans killed, 5 injured in freedom fighters attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Two CRPF personnel were killed and five were injured after freedome fighters attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.


2 CRPF jawans killed, 5 injured in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two CRPF personnel were killed and five were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
