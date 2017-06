The Islamic State has killed two Chinese citizens it kidnapped from Quetta city of southwest Pakistan last month, the militant group’s Amaq agency said on Thursday.



Armed men pretending to be policemen kidnapped the Chinese language teachers – a man and a woman – from the upmarket Jinnah Town area of Quetta on May 24.



“Islamic State fighters kill two Chinese people they had been holding in Balochistan province, southwest Pakistan,” Amaq said. The Chinese nationals were being held in Mastung district, the same area where the Pakistan Army conducted an operation against the IS during June 1-3.

A third Chinese national managed to evade the kidnappers while a passerby was shot in the foot when he tried to intervene.

In an effort to trace the kidnapped Chinese nationals, the Pakistan Army conducted an operation in Mastung area against the IS and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi, a banned terror group that has close links with the IS.

The Pakistan Army said on Thursday it had dismantled IS infrastructure in Balochistan and killed 12 terrorists, including two suicide bombers, during the operation conducted on actionable intelligence.

“The successful operation by security forces in Mastung denied establishment of any direct or indirect ISIS organised infrastructure in Balochistan (province of) Pakistan, also foiled terrorist incidents in Pakistan,” an army statement said.

The statement was silent on the fate of the kidnapped Chinese nationals.

China condemned the kidnapping, saying it “attaches high importance to the safety of Chinese citizens overseas” and the state-run media had said the abduction “highlights risks” associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

A large number of Chinese nationals, most of them associated with projects that are part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, are based in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan, including Gwadar port.

In November last year, two Chinese engineers were killed by unidentified assailants in Pasni district of Balochistan. Two more Chinese engineers were killed in a roadside blast in Hub district last September.

SOURCE:

Hindustan Times

goo.gl/LYNmHe