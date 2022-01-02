What's new

2 attacks in Balochistan today at Turbat and Nasirabad

Attack on a convoy. Where are the MRAPs? Attack on a post; was the post properly reinforced for this possibility that occurred? :angry:

hopefully this turns out to be fake news, but either way, I pray the FC and PA rebuild their forts and posts to be able to handle this threat and acquire enough light MRAP to be able to handle this threat. This threat will only go away if the enemy is stripped of its less enthusiastic members through negotiations and its more enthusiastic members faced with overwhelming military might.

Just today in New York some one shot a cop in his own parked car in a police parking lot. Posture matters. IMHO, Problems need to be confronted head on and not left to chance.

Our FC posts need to be more like Pillboxes, that enemies can’t just walk into. Also posts large enough to house at least a couple MRAPs for patrols.
1641134077186.jpeg
 
11 more months to tolerate when this coward fat *** Bajwa will go who never deserved to be in COAS desk.
 
