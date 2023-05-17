2 army men killed in Kuki-Chin attack in Bandarban: ISPR​

বুধবার, ১৭ মে ২০২৩Two soldiers of the Bangladesh Army were killed and its two officers injured in an attack carried out by terrorist group Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) at Ruma upazila in Bandarban.The Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the matter in a press release on Wednesday.ISPR said based on detective information, a petrol team of Bangladesh Army led by Major Monwar went to Jarulcharipara from Sung Sungpara camp to conduct an operation at the hideout of the terrorist group on Tuesday.Sensing presence of them, the KNA members detonated an improvised explosive device and opened fire on them. Two soldiers and two officers were injured at that time.The injured were recovered and sent to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chattogram by a helicopter where two died while undergoing treatment.However, Bangladesh Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expressed his deep shock and sorrow at the deaths of two soldiers.BangladeshBySenior CorrespondentPublished:17th May, 2023 at 1:18 PMTwo army personnel have been killed and two officers injured during a raid on the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) separatist group in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila.The army received reports that a “den of armed criminals” was in the Jarulcharipara area under the Sungsungpara Army Camp and a patrol team led by Major Monowar headed for the area on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on WednesdayThe patrol arrived in Jarulcharipara around 1:55 pm and the KNA separatists detonated improvised explosives and opened fire suddenly.Two officers and two soldiers were injured in the attack. The injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Chattogram. The two soldiers later died from their wounds while undergoing treatment, the ISPR said. The two officers are still receiving treatment at the hospital.The ISPR did not disclose the identities of the victims.The KNA is attempting to create instability through separatist activity in Bandarban’s Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas.The army chief expressed his deep condolences over the untimely deaths of the soldiers to the bereaved families, stating that they had sacrificed their lives for the country.