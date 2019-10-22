2 Armed Drones Brought Down In Iraq Near Baghdad Airport

Two armed drones targeted its compound at Baghdad airport early Monday. The attack happened two years after the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq on Monday shot down two armed drones targeting a compound at Baghdad airport hosting its personnel, a coalition official said.The incident, which was not claimed by any group, came two years after a US drone strike near the airport killed Iran's revered General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant."Two fixed-wing suicide drones, or improvised cruise missiles, attempted to attack Baghdad Airport this morning at approximately 4:30 am" (0130 GMT), the official told AFP.A counter-rocket, artillery and mortar, or C-RAM, system "at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged them and they were shot down without incident," added the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.