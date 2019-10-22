What's new

2 Armed Drones Brought Down In Iraq Near Baghdad Airport

F

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Two armed drones targeted its compound at Baghdad airport early Monday. The attack happened two years after the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

Baghdad:
The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq on Monday shot down two armed drones targeting a compound at Baghdad airport hosting its personnel, a coalition official said.

The incident, which was not claimed by any group, came two years after a US drone strike near the airport killed Iran's revered General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.

"Two fixed-wing suicide drones, or improvised cruise missiles, attempted to attack Baghdad Airport this morning at approximately 4:30 am" (0130 GMT), the official told AFP.

A counter-rocket, artillery and mortar, or C-RAM, system "at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged them and they were shot down without incident," added the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

2 Armed Drones Brought Down In Iraq Near Baghdad Airport

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport early Monday, a coalition source told AFP.
Armed drones targeting Baghdad compound shot down on anniversary of Soleimani death

Remnants of two craft aimed at US-led coalition carried the message: 'Commanders' revenge operations'
retaxis

retaxis

Nov 16, 2007
Iran is definitely behind it sending 2 drones, 2 years after iran general got droned
 
