2.6 lakh people died in rail accidents in India in past 10 yrs. Most weren’t killed in collisions​

beijingwalker said: That means 71 people are killed by trains every single day.... how can it be possible..? Click to expand...

Most likely level crossings i.e. people walk or ride or drive in the path of trains. 260,000 deaths over 10 years is tragic, but actually is arecord! 26,000 deaths per year for a country of 1.4 billion is actually safe. For a comparison, U.S. lost 42,795 people in 2022 in motor vehicle accidents. This with one fourth the population. Indian trains are eight times safer than U.S. roads using this measure (per capita deaths).