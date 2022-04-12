What's new

2+2 talks: How India and US agreed to differ on Ukraine war

satyamev

satyamev

FULL MEMBER
Oct 26, 2021
284
-5
255
Country
India
Location
India
www.bbc.com

2+2 talks: How India and US agreed to differ on Ukraine war

The countries showed willingness to understand their differing stands on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
www.bbc.com

"2+2 talks: How India and US agreed to differ on Ukraine war​

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden's virtual meeting came on the back of their differing stands on Ukraine.
Days before their meeting, Mr Biden had called India's stand "somewhat shaky" and one US official had warned that India had been informed that the consequences of a "more explicit strategic alignment" with Moscow would be "significant and long-term".
But India stood firm in its stand despite what appeared to be growing pressure from the US. Delhi continued to promote dialogue to end the war. It didn't criticise Russia directly but chose some strong words about the need to respect the sovereignty of each nation.
In that backdrop, the leaders' summit - which was not planned and was requested by the White House - is significant for geopolitical developments.
It was followed by the planned annual 2+2 Dialogue between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and their US counterparts Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin in Washington.
It's evident from the statements that both sides have shown willingness to understand each other's positions on Ukraine."

When 2 real democratic powers meet.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Raj-Hindustani
Indians reluctant to denounce Russian ‘brothers’ over Ukraine
Replies
8
Views
337
FairAndUnbiased
F
khansaheeb
US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says
Replies
9
Views
88
stevia
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UK foreign secretary to highlight reducing strategic dependency on Russia during India visit
Replies
4
Views
191
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
INDIAPOSITIVE
India Plans $2 Billion More Of Exports To Sanctions-Hit Russia
Replies
0
Views
33
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Quad has accepted Indian stand on Ukraine, says Australian envoy no reason to be unhappy with the Indian position regarding Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
269
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom