2.1 Millions Bangladeshi To Overtake Indians As 3rd Biggest Race In Malaysia

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

May 1, 2010
BythecinnaboyPosted on September 8, 2020

The population of foreign workers in Malaysia has been growing steadily in Malaysia- so much in fact, we have reached the point where Bangladeshi will overtake Indians as the 3rd biggest race soon.

As of now, there are already 2.1 million registered and an estimated of 4 million unregistered foreign workers in Malaysia. Bangladeshis take up at least 600,000, roughly one-sixth of all foreign workers.

NST reported that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to send 1.5 million workers to Malaysia, pushing the future Bangladeshi population to 2.1 million workers.

Compared to the roughly 2 million population of Malaysia’s Indian race (according to Wikipedia), Bangladeshi will take over the Indians as Malaysia’s 3rd biggest race in the future.

Of course, these are just in numbers only, as the foreign workers are not citizens in this country. However, these numbers show us how much foreign labour are coming in, in such a pace that they are slowly outnumbering Malaysians.

Will Malaysia change as more and more workers start flowing in? What about the growing unemployment rates in Malaysia, and the worsening economy? Only time will tell.

thecoverage.my

2.1 Millions Bangladeshi To Overtake Indians As 3rd Biggest Race In Malaysia – The Coverage

nahtanbob

Sep 24, 2018
What jobs does Malaysia have for 1.5 million Bangladeshi workers ? everything in manufacturing is being automated
 
