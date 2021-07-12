1x TTP terrorist neutralised in an IBO

Good, but a lot more needs to be done.
Areas of Bannu and both Waziristans need to come under constant WAMI.
We still need to improve our ISR capabilities, and by that I mean field low-cost equipment (price and operational costs) that can act as a sort of "eye" on the whole region.
This coupled with the ongoing operation in Balochistan against the BLA, BLF UBA, BRAS and Daesh, I guess the terrorists will feel quite the squeeze...
