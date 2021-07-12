What's new

1x TTP terrorist neutralised in an IBO

Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
691
0
714
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Moon said:
Good, but a lot more needs to be done.
Areas of Bannu and both Waziristans need to come under constant WAMI.
Click to expand...
According to DGISPR, they have beefed up security on the border with Afghanistan. So I guess less attacks in mainland Pakistan will occur.

This coupled with the ongoing operation in Balochistan against the BLA, BLF UBA, BRAS and Daesh, I guess the terrorists will feel quite the squeeze...
 
Moon

Moon

FULL MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
1,841
2
2,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Huffal said:
According to DGISPR, they have beefed up security on the border with Afghanistan. So I guess less attacks in mainland Pakistan will occur.

This coupled with the ongoing operation in Balochistan against the BLA, BLF UBA, BRAS and Daesh, I guess the terrorists will feel quite the squeeze...
Click to expand...
We still need to improve our ISR capabilities, and by that I mean field low-cost equipment (price and operational costs) that can act as a sort of "eye" on the whole region.
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
691
0
714
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Moon said:
We still need to improve our ISR capabilities, and by that I mean field low-cost equipment (price and operational costs) that can act as a sort of "eye" on the whole region.
Click to expand...
I agree.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom