What's new

1st US Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) Fielded and fully trained on New M1A2 SEP V3 (M1A2C) Tanks

Ziggy1977

Ziggy1977

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 3, 2019
92
0
49
Country
United States
Location
United States
the US Army has it 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) equipped and fully trained on New M1A2 SEP V3 (M1A2C) Tanks all ready.

with it already fielding and training it 2nd ABCT now. and will by this time Next year have 3 more ABCTs fully equipped and trained on the New tank.

with a goal of fielding 11 Active Duty ABCTs all 5 National Guard ABCTs and the APS with them.

each ABCT has
87 Tanks
+140 M2/M3/M7
18 M109A7 SP Artillery
18 M1064 SP Mortars
36 Javelin Anti Tank Launchers
40 Snipers
324 Infantry Dismounts = 36 Rifle Squads of 9.

so in a quick time the USA Has started to fully upgrade it armored forces.
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2016
1,079
0
1,391
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Are ABCT's meant to be a replacement for the traditional brigade or some sort of fast reaction type force.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top