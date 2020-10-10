1st US Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) Fielded and fully trained on New M1A2 SEP V3 (M1A2C) Tanks

the US Army has it 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) equipped and fully trained on New M1A2 SEP V3 (M1A2C) Tanks all ready.



with it already fielding and training it 2nd ABCT now. and will by this time Next year have 3 more ABCTs fully equipped and trained on the New tank.



with a goal of fielding 11 Active Duty ABCTs all 5 National Guard ABCTs and the APS with them.



each ABCT has

87 Tanks

+140 M2/M3/M7

18 M109A7 SP Artillery

18 M1064 SP Mortars

36 Javelin Anti Tank Launchers

40 Snipers

324 Infantry Dismounts = 36 Rifle Squads of 9.



so in a quick time the USA Has started to fully upgrade it armored forces.