1st set of metro train leaves Japan; expected to reach Dhaka late April The first set of metro train left the Port of Kobe in Japan today and is expected to reach Dhaka late next month.

"The train left the port at 18:00 Japan Standard Time [3:00pm Bangladesh time]," MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) -- the implementing agency of the project -- told The Daily Star.The first train was supposed to leave the Port of Kobe on February 20, but could not -- due to inclement weather, MAN Siddique told reporters on February 28."We still hope the train would reach Dhaka within April 23. However, it would depend on weather," he said today.The train would reach a depot in Dhaka's Diabari area via Mongla port.Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 or MRT-6, country's first ever metro rail, is being built from capital's Uttara third phase to Motijheel at the cost of Tk 22,000 crore.DMTCL, in August 2017, signed a contract with Kawasaki-Mitsubishi Consortium for manufacturing 24 set of trains for the metro rail. Five sets of train were manufactured within December last year.The second train is likely to reach the depot on June 16, and the third on August 13.