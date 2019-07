Uphill task for New Zealand to take down favourites India

Big picture

Form guide

Team news

Pitch and conditions

If Pandya comes in to bat during the middle overs, New Zealand could look to match him up with Mitchell Santner. The left-arm spinner uses his pace variations cleverly if he's being attacked, and he has held his own when up against Pandya, dismissing him three times in four meetings while conceding 25 off 30 balls.

Stats that matter

India and New Zealand have met seven times in World Cups, with New Zealand winning four times (1975, 1979, 1992 and 1999) and India three times (twice in 1987 and once in 2003). The 2003 meeting, in the Super Six stage, was the only one outside the group stages.





India have appeared in six World Cup semi-finals before this, and won three of them. New Zealand have been in seven semi-finals, and won only one of them, in 2015.





Rohit (647) is 26 short of Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of runs at a single World Cup - 673 in the 2003 edition.





Williamson hasn't had a great time against India's wristspinners in ODIs. He's scored 53 off 69 balls while being dismissed twice by Yuzvendra Chahal, and fallen twice to Kuldeep Yadav while scoring 18 off 25 balls. Overall, he's averaged 33.9 against legspin in ODIs since the start of 2016, and 17.8 against left-arm wristspin. He's averaged above 50 against all other kinds of bowling.





The semi-final will be MS Dhoni's 350th ODI match.





Ross Taylor is one short of 50 fifties in ODIs.



Quotes