What's new

1st pumped-storage hydroelectric power station under construction in Xinjiang, China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,076
1
63,235
Country
China
Location
China
1st pumped-storage hydroelectric power station under construction in Xinjiang, China

A pumped-storage hydroelectric power station is being constructed in Fukang in Xinjiang, China. With a total installed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts, the station is the first of its kind in Xinjiang.


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top