beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
1st pumped-storage hydroelectric power station under construction in Xinjiang, China
A pumped-storage hydroelectric power station is being constructed in Fukang in Xinjiang, China. With a total installed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts, the station is the first of its kind in Xinjiang.
