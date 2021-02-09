1st Ever Projection Mapping Show Held on Minar-e-Pakistan by Graana.com on Nationwide Launch Graana.com celebrated the launch of its services nationwide by illuminating notable landmarks red. Hosting a grand event, a ‘Pakistan par

Posted 2 hours ago by Publishing PartnerGraana.com celebrated the launch of its services nationwide by illuminating notable landmarks red.Hosting a grand event, a ‘Pakistan par Hamara Yaqeen Dil Se’ themed Projection-Mapping show was held for the first-time on Pakistan’s most iconic monument – Minar-e-Pakistan.The show exhibited the history and heritage of Pakistan by casting virtual lights, and special effects, turning the monument into an open art gallery for the public to witness. The ambiance was further adorned by displaying the indigenous and radiant truck art.Graana.com also successfully created a feeling of exhilaration amongst the residents of Faisalabad and Peshawar, by illuminating the Clock Tower and Qila Bala Hissar red.Extending services in 20+ cities with 30+ offices, Graana.com – Pakistan’s 1st online Real Estate Marketplace formally launches services nationwide to offer a simplified real estate experience to every Pakistani.The launch events were powered by Graana Artec, who had conducted a projection mapping show at the Saudi Embassy in the wake of the 89th Saudi National Day Celebration in Serena, Islamabad, and Amazon Outlet Mall.Video: