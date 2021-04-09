What's new

1st batch of Chinese-made HSR rails arrives at project site in Indonesia

Here we go again why on earth is Indonesia importing rail tracks from China? Pakistan imports coal from China to run its Chinese power plants and now Indonesia is wasting valuable forex. Pakistan has plenty of coal, why are you guys importing it? Indonesia has several large steel plants why are you importing railway tracks from China? @Indos
 
Comparing to Japanese Indian bullet train program, Chinese Indonesian program progresss really fast.
HSR rails
 
HSR stands for high speed rail. I think these carry people, not coal.
 
Thats a debt trap like in Sri Lanka. CN never move their factories, part suppliers to ID, they only wanna trap ID in debt :lol:
 
It is because they are providing loan and their company is major stake holder of the project despite Indonesian state owned consortium still has majority stake.

Basically the loan will not be guaranted by government and it is purely B2B in term of financing where Chinese gov give loans to their company and Indonesian state owned company. Of course Government present is still there so basically we are going to pay the loan base on our stake in the project through our state owned companies consortium that include Constructor company, Electronics company, and train maker company.

The financing is very soft and it is also BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) scheme, this is why our government is agree and it is actually very logical they are going to use components from China since it is their money and they are important stake holder in the project.
 
Cool....sebagai wakil muyihdin ribuan tahniah sy sampaikan
 
I think CN also did the same to Sri Lanka.......and we all knew they lost the port to CN.

More and more investments r withdrawing from CN due to trade war. ID'd better focus on improving your competing capability to attract more factories than trying to take a debt trap like HSR.
 
