What's new

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

A

Azure

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 27, 2020
83
0
110
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi


ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan had allocated $1 billion for reconstruction and a prosperous future of Afghanistan. While virtually at a high-level consultation on return and reintegration of Afghan refugees held in Geneva, the president said Pakistan was ready to assist Afghanistan in its rebuilding and also help reintegration of millions of refugees into their society through skill learning.
The president said Pakistan and Afghanistan had the potential to become a 'geo-economic and geo-strategic hub' allowing goods to move from Central Asia through Afghanistan into Pakistan and towards the sea, and vice versa.
After Afghanistan, he said, Pakistan was the second most-affected country that suffered the devastation of Afghan war for four decades.
He said the benefits of peace in Afghanistan would also be benefiting Pakistan.
The president said on-ground development plans in Afghanistan were important for incorporation of Afghan refugees.
President Alvi said Pakistan, for last 40 years, had been hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees on its soil, and offered that it could further help Afghans in learning skills required to rebuild their country.
President Alvi expressed satisfaction that the Afghan refugees, who stayed in Pakistan for two or three generations, would be returning to their homeland with a lot of skills including entrepreneurship expertise learnt in Pakistan.
He said the people of Afghanistan had the final authority to decide about their political and economic governance.
The president commended the work done by the UNHCR for the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees including by its incumbent head Filippo Grandi and his predecessor Antonio Guterres.
He congratulated the Afghans, their government, and the Taliban for coming together and moving towards a peace process, which he said "had its own dynamism of dividends for the people of Afghanistan."
He said Pakistan played an important role in resumption of peace process in Afghanistan.
Calling it a 'very important and golden period,' he said opportunities were coming across in the shape of prospects for peace and security in Afghanistan.
He recalled that all circles in Pakistan, whether political or general masses, never opposed the hosting of the Afghan refugees.
He said, "Never has been any voice within Pakistan that the Afghan refugees should be sent back, but with dignity.
He expressed confidence that the conference would prove as a peace-building effort 'beyond the ending of war and entrenching of peace within the Afghan society.'
The consultation, on subject of 'Return and reintegration: Building a future for all Afghans' was organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the lead-up to Afghanistan Conference 2020, to be held in Geneva on Nov 23-24.
The main objective of the high-level consultation was to ensure that return and reintegration of Afghan refugees was included in the Afghan peace process as well as in Afghanistan's development plans.
The event highlighted the need for continued support to Afghan refugees and the host communities.
The high-level segment featured video statements of President of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad.
The UNHCR head, Filippo Grandi, also addressed the event. The participants highly appreciated the hospitality and protection extended by Pakistan to Afghan refugees for the last 41 years.
They also lauded Pakistan's positive and key role in promotion of Afghan peace process.

www.brecorder.com

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan had allocated $1 billion for reconstruction and a prosperous...
www.brecorder.com
 
waqasmwi

waqasmwi

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2019
359
0
334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Azure said:
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi


ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan had allocated $1 billion for reconstruction and a prosperous future of Afghanistan. While virtually at a high-level consultation on return and reintegration of Afghan refugees held in Geneva, the president said Pakistan was ready to assist Afghanistan in its rebuilding and also help reintegration of millions of refugees into their society through skill learning.
The president said Pakistan and Afghanistan had the potential to become a 'geo-economic and geo-strategic hub' allowing goods to move from Central Asia through Afghanistan into Pakistan and towards the sea, and vice versa.
After Afghanistan, he said, Pakistan was the second most-affected country that suffered the devastation of Afghan war for four decades.
He said the benefits of peace in Afghanistan would also be benefiting Pakistan.
The president said on-ground development plans in Afghanistan were important for incorporation of Afghan refugees.
President Alvi said Pakistan, for last 40 years, had been hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees on its soil, and offered that it could further help Afghans in learning skills required to rebuild their country.
President Alvi expressed satisfaction that the Afghan refugees, who stayed in Pakistan for two or three generations, would be returning to their homeland with a lot of skills including entrepreneurship expertise learnt in Pakistan.
He said the people of Afghanistan had the final authority to decide about their political and economic governance.
The president commended the work done by the UNHCR for the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees including by its incumbent head Filippo Grandi and his predecessor Antonio Guterres.
He congratulated the Afghans, their government, and the Taliban for coming together and moving towards a peace process, which he said "had its own dynamism of dividends for the people of Afghanistan."
He said Pakistan played an important role in resumption of peace process in Afghanistan.
Calling it a 'very important and golden period,' he said opportunities were coming across in the shape of prospects for peace and security in Afghanistan.
He recalled that all circles in Pakistan, whether political or general masses, never opposed the hosting of the Afghan refugees.
He said, "Never has been any voice within Pakistan that the Afghan refugees should be sent back, but with dignity.
He expressed confidence that the conference would prove as a peace-building effort 'beyond the ending of war and entrenching of peace within the Afghan society.'
The consultation, on subject of 'Return and reintegration: Building a future for all Afghans' was organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the lead-up to Afghanistan Conference 2020, to be held in Geneva on Nov 23-24.
The main objective of the high-level consultation was to ensure that return and reintegration of Afghan refugees was included in the Afghan peace process as well as in Afghanistan's development plans.
The event highlighted the need for continued support to Afghan refugees and the host communities.
The high-level segment featured video statements of President of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad.
The UNHCR head, Filippo Grandi, also addressed the event. The participants highly appreciated the hospitality and protection extended by Pakistan to Afghan refugees for the last 41 years.
They also lauded Pakistan's positive and key role in promotion of Afghan peace process.

www.brecorder.com

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan had allocated $1 billion for reconstruction and a prosperous...
www.brecorder.com
Click to expand...
MFs pehly Pakistan ko to rebuild kar lo
 
My-Analogous

My-Analogous

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 9, 2009
6,825
2
5,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Azure said:
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi


ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan had allocated $1 billion for reconstruction and a prosperous future of Afghanistan. While virtually at a high-level consultation on return and reintegration of Afghan refugees held in Geneva, the president said Pakistan was ready to assist Afghanistan in its rebuilding and also help reintegration of millions of refugees into their society through skill learning.
The president said Pakistan and Afghanistan had the potential to become a 'geo-economic and geo-strategic hub' allowing goods to move from Central Asia through Afghanistan into Pakistan and towards the sea, and vice versa.
After Afghanistan, he said, Pakistan was the second most-affected country that suffered the devastation of Afghan war for four decades.
He said the benefits of peace in Afghanistan would also be benefiting Pakistan.
The president said on-ground development plans in Afghanistan were important for incorporation of Afghan refugees.
President Alvi said Pakistan, for last 40 years, had been hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees on its soil, and offered that it could further help Afghans in learning skills required to rebuild their country.
President Alvi expressed satisfaction that the Afghan refugees, who stayed in Pakistan for two or three generations, would be returning to their homeland with a lot of skills including entrepreneurship expertise learnt in Pakistan.
He said the people of Afghanistan had the final authority to decide about their political and economic governance.
The president commended the work done by the UNHCR for the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees including by its incumbent head Filippo Grandi and his predecessor Antonio Guterres.
He congratulated the Afghans, their government, and the Taliban for coming together and moving towards a peace process, which he said "had its own dynamism of dividends for the people of Afghanistan."
He said Pakistan played an important role in resumption of peace process in Afghanistan.
Calling it a 'very important and golden period,' he said opportunities were coming across in the shape of prospects for peace and security in Afghanistan.
He recalled that all circles in Pakistan, whether political or general masses, never opposed the hosting of the Afghan refugees.
He said, "Never has been any voice within Pakistan that the Afghan refugees should be sent back, but with dignity.
He expressed confidence that the conference would prove as a peace-building effort 'beyond the ending of war and entrenching of peace within the Afghan society.'
The consultation, on subject of 'Return and reintegration: Building a future for all Afghans' was organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the lead-up to Afghanistan Conference 2020, to be held in Geneva on Nov 23-24.
The main objective of the high-level consultation was to ensure that return and reintegration of Afghan refugees was included in the Afghan peace process as well as in Afghanistan's development plans.
The event highlighted the need for continued support to Afghan refugees and the host communities.
The high-level segment featured video statements of President of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad.
The UNHCR head, Filippo Grandi, also addressed the event. The participants highly appreciated the hospitality and protection extended by Pakistan to Afghan refugees for the last 41 years.
They also lauded Pakistan's positive and key role in promotion of Afghan peace process.

www.brecorder.com

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan had allocated $1 billion for reconstruction and a prosperous...
www.brecorder.com
Click to expand...
CPEC Afghan chapter? construction of road to Kabul?
 
Issam

Issam

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 24, 2020
80
0
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is a good counter to Indian influence, if Pakistan can leverage economic benefits then they can potentially cut India out of the Afghan equation however it requires a sustained and true effort and that is yet to be seen.
 
POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,177
-3
1,196
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Azure said:
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi


ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan had allocated $1 billion for reconstruction and a prosperous future of Afghanistan. While virtually at a high-level consultation on return and reintegration of Afghan refugees held in Geneva, the president said Pakistan was ready to assist Afghanistan in its rebuilding and also help reintegration of millions of refugees into their society through skill learning.
The president said Pakistan and Afghanistan had the potential to become a 'geo-economic and geo-strategic hub' allowing goods to move from Central Asia through Afghanistan into Pakistan and towards the sea, and vice versa.
After Afghanistan, he said, Pakistan was the second most-affected country that suffered the devastation of Afghan war for four decades.
He said the benefits of peace in Afghanistan would also be benefiting Pakistan.
The president said on-ground development plans in Afghanistan were important for incorporation of Afghan refugees.
President Alvi said Pakistan, for last 40 years, had been hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees on its soil, and offered that it could further help Afghans in learning skills required to rebuild their country.
President Alvi expressed satisfaction that the Afghan refugees, who stayed in Pakistan for two or three generations, would be returning to their homeland with a lot of skills including entrepreneurship expertise learnt in Pakistan.
He said the people of Afghanistan had the final authority to decide about their political and economic governance.
The president commended the work done by the UNHCR for the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees including by its incumbent head Filippo Grandi and his predecessor Antonio Guterres.
He congratulated the Afghans, their government, and the Taliban for coming together and moving towards a peace process, which he said "had its own dynamism of dividends for the people of Afghanistan."
He said Pakistan played an important role in resumption of peace process in Afghanistan.
Calling it a 'very important and golden period,' he said opportunities were coming across in the shape of prospects for peace and security in Afghanistan.
He recalled that all circles in Pakistan, whether political or general masses, never opposed the hosting of the Afghan refugees.
He said, "Never has been any voice within Pakistan that the Afghan refugees should be sent back, but with dignity.
He expressed confidence that the conference would prove as a peace-building effort 'beyond the ending of war and entrenching of peace within the Afghan society.'
The consultation, on subject of 'Return and reintegration: Building a future for all Afghans' was organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the lead-up to Afghanistan Conference 2020, to be held in Geneva on Nov 23-24.
The main objective of the high-level consultation was to ensure that return and reintegration of Afghan refugees was included in the Afghan peace process as well as in Afghanistan's development plans.
The event highlighted the need for continued support to Afghan refugees and the host communities.
The high-level segment featured video statements of President of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad.
The UNHCR head, Filippo Grandi, also addressed the event. The participants highly appreciated the hospitality and protection extended by Pakistan to Afghan refugees for the last 41 years.
They also lauded Pakistan's positive and key role in promotion of Afghan peace process.

www.brecorder.com

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan had allocated $1 billion for reconstruction and a prosperous...
www.brecorder.com
Click to expand...
Bechara pagal hogaya hai..!! IMF program khtm ho nhi raha hai batain dekho
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
5,783
5
10,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Arsalan 345 said:
Even average class people are struggling right now but we are giving money to Afghanistan. Wow lol
Click to expand...
These "pledges" are not meant for a short period of time instead they represent a long period. Let say 10 years. The amount (if program still kept moving and never stopped) will be spend over next 10-15 years on projects that will largely benefit Pakistan. Like say construction of highway between Peshawar and jalalabad. We all know this project will increase trade activities and will benefit Pakistani exporters slot. Every country do these things in the name of Aid to increase its soft power as well as its influence and trade benefits.

Also, this amount will be spend on rehabilitation and relocation of Afghan Muhajireen . In other words removing the burden of aliens from our country and economy. Some times it's bad we don't understand Hindu banya thought process
 
Men in Green

Men in Green

FULL MEMBER
May 2, 2014
1,348
0
2,292
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So 18th amendment again forced PTI to give billions to afghanistan , but not to Karachi
As a Karachitie iam sad and disappointed
@PaklovesTurkiye
PTI Will lose big time in Karachi next elections.

I voted for PTI for betterment of my city. Look what we got Nothing, they destroyed our dreams.
 
W.11

W.11

BANNED
Jan 20, 2011
14,892
-31
11,804
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan govt doesnt have any money to fund Karachi circular railway and karachi metro and accordng to some users its bankrupt but this duffer govt is giving away 1 billion dollars to Afghanistan. This shows that Fed govt does have money but its not sparing any change to karachi development.

regards
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2020
1,844
2
3,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Men in Green said:
So 18th amendment again forced PTI to give billions to afghanistan , but not to Karachi
As a Karachitie iam sad and disappointed
@PaklovesTurkiye
PTI Will lose big time in Karachi next elections.

I voted for PTI for betterment of my city. Look what we got Nothing, they destroyed our dreams.
Click to expand...
Are you a Muhajir?

@PaklovesTurkiye Karachi is never getting better. Make peace with it and think better ways how we Muhajirs can strengthen our community in Pakistan. Pinning our hopes on Karachi is useless. Let the Pashtuns, Siraikis and Sindhis deal with Karachi, they make up around 55% of the city demographics anyway. Bugtein khudi ab yeh log.

Our people will keep slipping further into poverty and slums if we keep our hopes pinned on Karachi. The Pakistani ruling elite won't do sh!t for this city.
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,114
3
2,476
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Isnt this tantamount to desecrating the bodies of our shaheeds on the Afghan border?

They could have used this money to save lives.

On karachi

If they keep ignoring Karachi, another MQM might rise and this time more violent.

Why isn't this IK travelling to Karachi every week to monitor developments? Who stops him?

Karachi people are justified to launch a civil disobedience against Federal authorities.

Even if you 10 billion dollars to Afghans they will still move karachi and spread terrorism and bad mouth Pakistan.
 
Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,123
-16
13,182
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Likely Pakistan will finance Kabul-Peshawar motorway. Afghanistan and Pakistan need to respect each other borders for prosperity and peace.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom