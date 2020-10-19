19th October 2020 - Libyan Armed Forces - Chief of General Staff - Mohammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad in Republic of Turkey - City Ankara

Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTIAnkara / Delhi / Riyadh19th October 2020Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense said in An Official Statement that Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense - Minister General Hulusi Akar on Monday, 19th October 2020 received Libyan Armed Forces - Chief of General Staff - Mohammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad in Republic of Turkey - City Ankara.Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense - Minister General Hulusi Akar congratulated Libyan Armed Forces - Chief of General Staff - Mohammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad for his Recent Appointment during a Meeting also Attended by Turkish Armed Forces - Chief of General Staff - Yasar Guler.Underlining the Importance of Centuries-old Bilateral Relationship, Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense - Minister General Hulusi Akar said: "We will continue to Support our Libyan Brothers to Live more Comfortably, Happier and More Safely."Exchanging Views on the Latest Situation in the War-torn Country, Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Defense - Minister General Hulusi Akar said Republic of Turkey Establishment supports a stable and sovereign Libya, and will carry on Republic of Turkey Establishment - Efforts in this Regard.In line with Mutual Defense Agreements, Republic of Turkey Establishment will continue Turkish Armed Forces Activities of Training, Support and Consultancy in the Field of Military and Security, Turkish Armed Forces - Chief of General Staff - Yasar Guler added.