Before hindus jump on my comment, such a measure of loyalty is applied regardless of religious affiliation. Plenty of Muslims have betrayed the kashmiri cause also.



The interesting point is that both kashmiri Hindus and Muslims have simply been exploited by Hindutva. Pandits have been used as tools by Delhi to malign the kashmiri independence movement as some kind of religious or communal war. Kashmiri Muslims have also been used and deceived, take the Abdullah dynasty in particular. How foolish they now feel, openly favouring misplaced loyalty to Delhi instead of the interests of their own people. Now they languish under arrest without charge, simply for being Muslim and powerful locally, ergo a potential threat. Muslims will always have their wings clipped by Delhi, no matter how much Pooja they do.

