The court absolved NW Nerurkar, who was working as an adviser to the Department of Electronics under the Centre in 1987, and one Aditya Kumar Jajodia in the case and said the agency had failed to prove a conspiracy angle.

Special CBI Judge Kamini Lau said in the recent judgment that there were a large number of missing links and a “total failure” on the prosecution’s part to prove that the documents on “Operational Requirement of Utility Helicopters for the Army” and the “User/Evaluation Trial Report on RATAC-S Battlefield Surveillance Radar (BFSR), Phase-I” were declared classified “secret” documents.

It said just because the word “secret” was written on the document, it would not make it so, particularly when the details of the equipment and its literature were readily available and published in magazines and newspapers and global tenders were invited.

On opening the packet, CBI officials had allegedly found that information about the Army’s battlefield surveillance radar was being sent to Marc De Saint Denis in Paris.



Another packet was addressed to JWH Weavers of the Netherlands and contained draft letters with details of a radar to detect low-level enemy aircraft, it had claimed.

It had alleged that the Jajodias were engaged in buying and selling secret reports of equipment to be inducted into the Army and that the father and son were also close to Nerurkar and Deol, who was a Brigadier in the Directorate of Weapons and Equipment.