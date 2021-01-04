What's new

‘198 govt schools in Dadu , Sindh exist only on papers - Express Tribune .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,586
3
4,231
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
198 govt schools in Dadu exist only on paper’
CMO says 450 public schools out of 2,229 in the district remained completely non-functional


Our Correspondent January 04, 2021

photo safdar rizvi express

PHOTO: SAFDAR RIZVI/ EXPRESS
HYDERABAD:
Around one fifth of the government schools in Dadu district remained completely non-functional in the year 2020 while 218 government school teachers remained absent from their duties. The chief monitoring officer (CMO) of the education department, Ghulam Fatima Ghallu, told the media in Dadu district on Friday that out of some 2,229 government schools in the district, 450 remained completely closed.
"Among the closed schools, 198 schools seem to exist only in the government record. There is no trace of these schools," she observed. Another 99 schools remained temporarily shut during the year.
She lamented that the dropout ratio in public schools has worryingly increased and that it has also been noticed that parents are discouraging the education of their daughters for various reasons. According to her, 829 government teachers were found partially absent.
"Some 669 staff of the education department were found to be missing from their duties altogether." She apprised that an inquiry committee has been formed to ascertain the causes behind absentee employees.
Ghallu acknowledged the state of missing facilities in government schools as well and pointed out that 521 schools in Dadu are without boundary walls. She added that there are no toilets in 375 schools, no electricity in 755 schools, and 372 schools are without any furniture. "Another hundreds of schools have reported shortage of furniture."
She claimed that the monitoring and evaluation wing has led to certain improvement in functioning of the schools as the wing's teams visit the schools on a daily basis. She claimed to have visited 250 schools herself in the last three months.
Published in The Express Tribune, January 4th, 2021.

tribune.com.pk

‘198 govt schools in Dadu exist only on paper’ | The Express Tribune

CMO says 450 public schools out of 2,229 in the district remained completely non-functional
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk


PPP has destroyed Sindh .
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,913
-1
6,969
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Over 25% Public Schools in Sindh are Non-Functional: Report

Posted 10 mins ago by Raza Rizvi



A recent report has revealed that there are more than 12,000 inactive schools across the Sindh province.


The Sindh Education Department’s report that was leaked in the media has revealed that out of 49,000 schools in the public sector, a total of 12,444 schools are non-functional.
The report, revealing the plight of education in Sindh, stated that the province has only 133,000 teachers for 4,561,140 children studying in government schools.

Out of 49,000 government schools, 26,260 do not have basic facilities like safe drinking water, while 19,469 schools do not even have toilets. Similarly, more than 31,000 schools do not have electricity, and over 21,009 schools are without boundary walls.
A vast majority of Sindh schools, 47,000 out of 49,000, do not have any labs, while over 36,000 schools lack playground facilities.


The report data also revealed that more than 47,000 schools in the province have no concept of a library.
It is pertinent to mention here that despite the tall claims of the provincial government, nearly 40 percent of children in Sindh, currently estimated at 6.4 million, are still out of school.

propakistani.pk

Over 25% Public Schools in Sindh are Non-Functional: Report

A recent report has revealed that there are more than 12,000 inactive schools across the Sindh province. The Sindh Education
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
++++++++++++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom