‘198 govt schools in Dadu , Sindh exist only on papers - Express Tribune .

198 govt schools in Dadu exist only on paper’

'198 govt schools in Dadu exist only on paper'
CMO says 450 public schools out of 2,229 in the district remained completely non-functional

PHOTO: SAFDAR RIZVI/ EXPRESSThere is no trace of these schools," she observed. Another 99 schools remained temporarily shut during the year.She lamented that the dropout ratio in public schools has worryingly increased and that it has also been noticed that parents are discouraging the education of their daughters for various reasons. According to her, 829 government teachers were found partially absent."Some 669 staff of the education department were found to be missing from their duties altogether." She apprised that an inquiry committee has been formed to ascertain the causes behind absentee employees.She claimed that the monitoring and evaluation wing has led to certain improvement in functioning of the schools as the wing's teams visit the schools on a daily basis. She claimed to have visited 250 schools herself in the last three months.