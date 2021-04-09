1971 War: When Indian missiles attacked Karachi's port

1971 کی جنگ چھڑ جانے کے بعد انڈین نیوی کی تیز رفتار میزائل بوٹس کا پاکستان پر حملہ شروع ہو چکا تھا لیکن پاکستان کی نیوی جنگ لڑنے کی پوزیشن میں نہیں تھی۔ تو انہوں نے کراچی کی بندرگاہ کی حفاظت کیسے کی؟ جانیے اس آڈیو سٹوری میں
After the outbreak of the 1971 war, the Indian Navy's high-speed missile boats began attacking Pakistan, but the Pakistani Navy was not in a position to fight the war. So how did they protect the port of Karachi? Find out in this audio story.
Short Answer: PNS Hangor
