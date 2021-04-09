1971 War: When Indian missiles attacked Karachi's port

INS_Vikramaditya said: It still seem incredible that our boats managed to attack Pakistans most important port and managed to get back with no retaliation or even a chase from PAF and PN who would have been on constant alert during war. Click to expand...

yes even more amazing in 1971 when you think over 400 IAF fighters couldn't finish off the 12 x PAF fighters one single Squadron in East Pakistan and finally the PAF personal had to destroy there own F86 Sabres on the ground on the runway to avoid falling into hands of Indiannow thats incredible