1971 War: When Indian missiles attacked Karachi's port

1971 کی جنگ چھڑ جانے کے بعد انڈین نیوی کی تیز رفتار میزائل بوٹس کا پاکستان پر حملہ شروع ہو چکا تھا لیکن پاکستان کی نیوی جنگ لڑنے کی پوزیشن میں نہیں تھی۔ تو انہوں نے کراچی کی بندرگاہ کی حفاظت کیسے کی؟ جانیے اس آڈیو سٹوری میں


After the outbreak of the 1971 war, the Indian Navy's high-speed missile boats began attacking Pakistan, but the Pakistani Navy was not in a position to fight the war. So how did they protect the port of Karachi? Find out in this audio story.

Short Answer: PNS Hangor
 
1971 was a dark period in pakistans history.
Traitors at the helm in the form of bhutto and mujeeb. Depleted armed forces under embargo and a civil war. The enemy rightfully took full advantage.

Do u think India can do this ever again?
 
It still seem incredible that our boats managed to attack Pakistans most important port and managed to get back with no retaliation or even a chase from PAF and PN who would have been on constant alert during war.
 
It still seem incredible that our boats managed to attack Pakistans most important port and managed to get back with no retaliation or even a chase from PAF and PN who would have been on constant alert during war.
yes even more amazing in 1971 when you think over 400 IAF fighters couldn't finish off the 12 x PAF fighters one single Squadron in East Pakistan and finally the PAF personal had to destroy there own F86 Sabres on the ground on the runway to avoid falling into hands of Indian

now thats incredible
 
It seems incredible that you already forgotten about the destruction of Okha harbour by a single B57 sortie. How long did those fires rage on for?
 
