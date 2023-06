We didn't have a counter for the Styx armed OSA missile boats that wrecked PN. Once PAF raids on Okha harbor - The gunboat base, that threat died down considerably. But a failure on our part not to counter it.

Similarly in '65, PN kept the IN fleet esp the AC in the harbor with just the threat of having a submarine in the area. IN had not fielded a submarine till then and had not honed anti sub tactics.