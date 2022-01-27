What's new

1967 : Wondering why Israeli army vehicles seem decorated with Pakistan's flags?

sur

sur

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2009
2,459
-3
2,503
Around 15:32 minutes into the documentary "Modern Warfare: Six Day War - Third Arab-Israeli War", looks like Israeli vehicle is decorated with Pakistani looking flags (jhandiyaan).

Pak Flags on Israeli Jeeps.jpg


Online search for the flags with crescent and star seems to show a narrow white stripe on one end only on Pakistani flag.

Was a Pakistani-looking flag ever used by Israelis?
Or could it be that documentary maker used some footage that is not Israeli?
Or could it be that Arab vehicle captured by Israelis had Pakistani jhandiyaan on it?
Or is there some other explanation?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

DavidSling
'Thank you Mossad' banner, Israeli flag spotted in Iran's capital - report
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
Paul2
P
Ziri
The False Promise of the Abraham Accords
Replies
1
Views
318
Ziri
Ziri
Muhammed45
Israeli nightmare "Appearance of an other Nasrallah in Gaza"
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
D
Turkey and Israel want to improve ties after presidents' call - Turkish ruling party
Replies
7
Views
482
Trench Broom
T
Ziri
Jerusalem Conflict Stokes Fears of CIVIL WAR in ISRAEL
Replies
5
Views
411
aryobarzan
aryobarzan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom