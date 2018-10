22 September 2018Kaiser TufailIn the wake of hostilities in Rann of Kutch, the PAF Air Headquarters decided to review its war plans, as the threat of a wider conflagration loomed. Though the PAF and the IAF C-in-Cs had tacitly agreed not to use their air forces in Kutch – which was a bizarre arrangement worked out over a phone call between the two pre-Partition squadron mates – the possibility of air operations in a future war was real.The PAF C-in-C, Air Marshal Asghar Khan, toyed with the idea of launching a para-commando assault on some of the forward IAF airfields, in case war broke out. This desire was conveyed to GHQ in May 1965, and a series of meetings were held between representatives of the two services. Gp Capt Mukhtar Dogar, a former transport pilot posted as Director of Air Intelligence in AHQ, was tasked to liaise with Col Seyyed Ghaffar Mehdi, Commander Special Service Group (SSG). According to Col Mehdi, “nothing appreciable was achieved as the demands made by the PAF were clearly beyond the operational capability of our troops.” [1]