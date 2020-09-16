What's new

1965 War – Did Pakistan Really Win?

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
57,019
56
88,849
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1965 War – Did Pakistan Really Win? Let’s Find Out

By
Ramsha Hussain

September 5, 2018

1618263063394.png


Courtesy: Peace Pak

We are celebrating 53rd Defence Day with the slogan of “Humain Pyar Hai Pakistan Se!” The 1965 war also known as the Indo-Pak war is still controversial. 1965 war was the second war over the status of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan. The outcome of the war and victory status is still the topic of discussion. India stated that they won the war while Pakistan’s claims are strikingly different. Here are some facts that will improve your insight about the 1965 wars! So let’s begin this journey in the history.


1618263013075.png


Courtesy: Global Village Space


Facts And Figures Because Facts Don’t Lie!


  1. India had the infantry of 700,000, 720 tanks and 700+ aircraft. Pakistan had 260,000 infantry, 756 tanks and 280 aircraft .
  2. 8200 Indian soldiers were killed or captured whereas Pakistan’s loss was 5259 men.
  3. India lost 110 aircraft while Pakistan lost 43 aircraft.
  4. Pakistan defended when war came to its international boundary. It made Pakistan believe that it can defend itself the country 6 times more populous and occupy 7th largest area in the world.
  5. The war was well played on ground and air field! The initial achievement of Indian Army include Battle of Asal Uttar and Phillora, but don’t underestimate the Battle of Chawinda, still known as “The Graveyard of Indian Tanks”.
1618262967973.png


Courtesy: Dawn


The Tea That Was Never Served!

Indian Army planned to drink in Lahore Gymkhana! Gen. J N Choudhary of India said. “Tomorrow we will drink in Lahore Gymkhana.” The Times of India’s editorial wrote,

“We will capture Lahore today, Sialkot tomorrow & cut Pakistan’s Railway network up to Rawalpindi in two parts putting hard conditions for Pakistan to choose Kashmir or Indian captured parts of West Punjab.”
Click to expand...
1965 War



Courtesy: Story Of Pakistan


Land, Water And Sky Was On Fire!

The war was not merely fought on land, with the usual rivalry, the bar of standards was high. Pakistan Army, Navy and Airforce participated in the war. The statement is also true for India, and Pakistan defeated India on all three fronts. So we can say it was the hat-trick of Indian defeat!


1965 war - Pakistan Airforce


Courtesy: Geo TV



International Media Claimed That Pakistan Army Held Their Own

An interesting opinion was provided by Donald Seaman for Daily Express. On 24th September, 1965 he stated that,

“Outnumbered three-to-one, they beat the Indians to a standstill, and were about to mount a counter attack in the last six hours before the ceasefire when they were stopped on political grounds.”
Click to expand...
1618262873667.png


Courtesy: Haq’s Musings

Battle of Chawinda – The Largest Tank Battle since WWII

Chawinda is known as the “Graveyard of Indian Tanks”. 1965 war is also known as the largest tank battle since World War II. The nearest city to Chawinda is Sialkot and the Indian Army was planning to set it as a base. Afterall they had 230 tanks while Pakistan had merely 132 tanks! Well they were not able to boast about it. They lost 120 tank in Chawinda hence the place is known as the graveyard of Indian Tanks!


1965 war

Courtesy: Dost Pakistan

What we lacked in technology, we compensated with raw passion to bleed for our country, soldiers such as M. M. Alam and Maqbool Hussain made the victory possible. We defeated the force double in numbers and their soldiers were captured in the open field. As the post WW II was all about air-warfare, even though it was not a clean sweep, it was a successive achievement and the credit goes to Pakistan Air Force. Pakistan was victorious on ground, in the sea, and in skies too!


Ramsha Hussain
Ramsha Hussain
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
57,019
56
88,849
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1618263653473.png



Major General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan, GOC of a division, explains a situation to Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan during one of his visits to the forward areas. Also in the picture are Army C-in-C General Muhammad Musa (extreme left) and C-in-C Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal M. Nur Khan (third from right).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India will never win a war with China and Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
351
not_two
N
Orca
If we had Rafales, we’d have shot down 4-5 Pakistani jets after Balakot: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
7K
xyx007
xyx007
R
India’s Balakot Story A facade - BS Dhanoa reiterates debunked Indian Claims
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
5K
That Guy
That Guy
fatman17
Road to 1965 war – Part 1
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
fatman17
fatman17
Devil Soul
Why did Modi assemble 10 world leaders to watch a parade replete with nuclear-capable missiles?
Replies
10
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom