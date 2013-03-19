1965 PAF Revisited Rare Photos and Archives.

Today fifty four years ago on the day of 7th September 1965 PAF claimed its dominance on a much bigger foe. It obliterated one fourth of the enemies combat strength with a kill ratio of 1:6 within a span of few days. The feats of PAF professionals than and after made them our legends and heroes for EVER.I am starting this thread mainly for our younger generation and others to revisit the immense pride which so few bestowed on so many of us for many many years.Lets start with our legend MM Alam that created history by shooting down eleven enemy aircraft.A napalm bomb attack by Sabres on enemy formations.A enemy aircraft GNAT in PAF hands.A rare footage of Paf aces returning from a mission.Some photos of PAF fronline fighters and bombers in 1965.Some archives from the print media of PAF heroics.It will be unfair if i dont show the interview of our pilots by BBC correspondent on a forward airbase during hostilities.A interview with another ACE.