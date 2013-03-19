What's new

1965 PAF Revisited Rare Photos and Archives.

Today fifty four years ago on the day of 7th September 1965 PAF claimed its dominance on a much bigger foe. It obliterated one fourth of the enemies combat strength with a kill ratio of 1:6 within a span of few days. The feats of PAF professionals than and after made them our legends and heroes for EVER.
I am starting this thread mainly for our younger generation and others to revisit the immense pride which so few bestowed on so many of us for many many years.
Lets start with our legend MM Alam that created history by shooting down eleven enemy aircraft.

A napalm bomb attack by Sabres on enemy formations.


A enemy aircraft GNAT in PAF hands.


A rare footage of Paf aces returning from a mission.


Some photos of PAF fronline fighters and bombers in 1965.




Some archives from the print media of PAF heroics.






It will be unfair if i dont show the interview of our pilots by BBC correspondent on a forward airbase during hostilities.

A interview with another ACE.
 
So brave mashallah
 
Wooden Sabre decoys at Tezgaon AFB at Dhaka

No. 14 Squadron crew at Dhaka

Squadron Leader Shabbir leading his pilots

"Kalaikunda Attack- 7Th September 1965"

The painting depicts F-86 Sabres of PAF’s No. 14 Sqn attacking IAF Base Kalaikunda. The attack was led by S/L Shabbir Hussain Syed with four other members. The sabre formation achieved complete surprise and destroyed Canberras and Vampires parked and fully fuelled. It was a dangerous mission by the squadron, having four drop tanks with guns as their only armament. This attack earned the squadron, a nickname, “The Tail Choppers”.
 
lone squadron against 7 enemy air bases on eastern front, yet often aggressor.
 
Excellent work monitor thanks for your contribution.
 
Second pic of Nepam action is not war pic it was special event by PAF to honour His Majesty Raza Sahah pehlive Shah of Iran Shahensha Arya Mehr I believe it was Peshawar.
 
Exactly, it was in my childhood and I witnessed that marvellous fire power of PAF, if I am not mistaken it was 1967 and there were 2 days allocated, one day for full rehearsal and final day was for visiting dignitary and VIPS.
 
Three member team (Wg Cdr Anwar Shamim in centre, flanked by Flt Lt Cecil Chaudhry and Flt Lt Imtiaz Bhatti )which destroyed the Amritsar radar during 1965 war


Wg Cdr Anwar Shamim (5th from left) along with awardees of SJ during 1965 War


No 35 Wing in front of the C-130, leader Zahid Butt 14th from left -1965.



H-43 crews who executed vital airlift for Pak Army in Haji Pir Pass area - 3 to 8 September 1965



 
