1953 Iran coup – a crime authored in London and Washington

None other than Britain’s future prime minister, Winston Churchill, proclaimed the importance of Persian [Iranian] oil with customary bombast: “Fortune brought us a prize from fairyland beyond our wildest dreams. Mastery itself was the prize of the venture.” Such an open celebration of the opportunity for national enrichment at another country’s expense is so unabashed it would make a low-rent mafia hood blush.