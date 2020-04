I am not translating the commentator's statements because it has put almost all the credits on Sk. Mujib and has intentionally forgot to utter even the name ofAbdul Hamid Khanby whose tireless efforts the Sylhet Referendum took place. Bhashani was an Assamese and was an elected MP somewhere in Assam. He played the strongest role by demanding a plebiscite and as a result, Sylhetis took the opportunity to vote in favor of becoming a part of (east) Pakistan.Sk. Mujib was certainly a great Muslim League activist under H.S. Suhrawardi, but he was still a school student. Although he, with his group, came to Sylhet/Karmiganj to work for the referendum that helped but he was not a local leader. He was from a far away Faridpur/Gopalganj/Tungipara.Nowadays, Hasina talks as if her father was really involved in the Agartala Conspiracy, which is incorrect. Now, another BAL commentator has come out with another distortion where he does not even mention the name of a Muslim League Assamese MP called Mawlana Bhashani.I am very sad to watch this video with distorted one-sided comments and deviation from truth. Please read the wiki citation below:"A-------- participant of the Khilafat Movement protesting the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire he led the Muslims of Assam in a successful campaign during the 1947 Sylhet Referendum , through which Sylhet chose to become part of the Pakistan national project"."He was the founder and President of the Pakistan Awami Muslim League which later became Awami League (AL). Later however, owing to differences with the right-leaning leaders in the AML, such as Shahid Suhrawardy , on the issue of autonomy for East Pakistan , he formed a new progressive party called National Awami Party (NAP)"."He also differed with Suhrawardhy when he as Prime Minister of Pakistan decided to join the US-led defence pact CENTO and SEATO . He disagreed with Pakistan's growing ties with the United States".Please also note that it was Mawlana Bhashani who was sent to China by the then Pakistan PM HS Suhrawardy sometime in 1957 (probably). Mujib accompanied him. But, Hasina type of stupids would say that it was Mujib who initiated relationship with China. All bloody Bakwas.