1911 9mm availability?

JohnWick007

Dec 16, 2019
Dear Members,

Can anyone please guide where I could buy a 9mm 1911 in Karachi, what prices they are going for these days and what price should a used 1911 should be approximately? The company of the handgun is secondary if the gun itself is reliable.

Thanks in advance
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Why do you want to get 1911 ? Better get a browning version.
 
