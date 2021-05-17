19 dead in New York fire

At least 19 dead, including 9 children, in massive fire at NYC apartment; 63 hurt in total: sources

LIVE | Catastrophic Bronx fire leaves 19 dead, including 9 childrenTREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, in a catastrophic fire that broke out at high-rise apartment building in the Bronx Sunday, officials said.Officials say the five-alarm fire started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story high-rise building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx just before 11 a.m. Sunday.In a press conference, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said 32 people were sent to hospitals in life threatening condition, with at least 63 people injured in total. The predominant injury for the 32 victims was severe smoke inhalation.