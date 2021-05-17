What's new

19 dead in New York fire

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
2,532
-8
5,824
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
At least 19 dead, including 9 children, in massive fire at NYC apartment; 63 hurt in total: sources

https://abc7ny.com/watch/

LIVE | Catastrophic Bronx fire leaves 19 dead, including 9 children


TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, in a catastrophic fire that broke out at high-rise apartment building in the Bronx Sunday, officials said.

Officials say the five-alarm fire started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story high-rise building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

In a press conference, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said 32 people were sent to hospitals in life threatening condition, with at least 63 people injured in total. The predominant injury for the 32 victims was severe smoke inhalation.

abc7ny.com

At least 19 dead, including 9 children, in massive fire at NYC apartment; 63 hurt in total: sources

At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, in a catastrophic fire that broke out at high-rise apartment building in the Bronx Sunday, officials said.
abc7ny.com abc7ny.com
 
Faqirze

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
116
0
134
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
RIP, NYC is a shithole. No wonder there's a mass exodus coming out from there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
3 people in India repainted fire extinguishers to look like oxygen cylinders, sold them to Covid patients
Replies
8
Views
609
d00od00o
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Where Afghanistan’s New Taliban Leaders Went to School
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
D
Failed Government Messaging Created India’s COVID-19 Apocalypse
Replies
0
Views
353
d00od00o
D
Dariush the Great
The United States homicide rate continues to soar in 2021
Replies
0
Views
175
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great
D
A desperate India falls prey to Covid scammers
Replies
0
Views
160
d00od00o
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom