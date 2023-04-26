19 countries are queuing up to apply to join BRICS

In this organization that China participated in, 19 countries are queuing up to apply to join​

Infographic, it's interesting to seeThis international organization currently has only five member states:According to Sukral, South Africa's special envoy for Asia and the BRICS, 19 countries are queuing up to apply for membership. Among them,every day?Definitely a bit of an exaggeration. But the charm is infinite, this should be an indisputable fact.This is a very legendary international organization. In 2001, O'Neill, the chief economist of Goldman Sachs, put forward the concept of "BRIC" for the first time, referring to the rapidly developing countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China. The English initials are BRICK (BRIC).To O'Neill's surprise, in 2006, the four countries really got together for the first meeting of foreign ministers; in 2009, it was simply upgraded to a leaders' summit.In 2011, South Africa joined the BRICS countries, and the English name was officially designated as BRICS.Since then, the BRICS countries have not expanded their capacity. But also in the past 10 years, the BRICS countries have become more and more institutionalized, prosperous and attractive, and have become an international organization that emerging countries most look forward to joining.I remember that in November last year, when Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov met with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar, he disclosed that; but within half a year, according to South Africa,and the new Applications are still coming in.Who are these 19 countries?Because there is no official authoritative list, but according to previous reports, it is nothing more than:They are all big countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, and many of them are members of the G20.Among them, in November last year, Algeria publicly announced that it had formally submitted an application to join the BRICS countries; in February this year, according to media reports, Saudi Arabia and Iran also submitted applications.As for Turkey, I remember chatting with the Turkish ambassador for more than 10 years. At that time, he was a little bit aggrieved, why South Africa can join, but Turkey cannot. You know, the economic scale of Turkey is far larger than that of South Africa...Why so many countries want to become a member of the BRICS, I always think, at least three points.1. This is an organization of emerging countries, and it is a leading international organization. The countries that apply to join will never be able to join the Western Group of Seven; the BRICS countries are the best choice.2. In the past 10 years, the BRICS countries have become better and better, and their influence is obvious to all. Naturally, many countries that did not participate are envious. They also see some kind of hope and ask: when can I join?3. Joining the BRICS countries not only means the improvement of international status, but also helps to carry out closer cooperation with China and other emerging powers and seize more market opportunities.In my opinion, in the past 20 years or so, China has at least three genius ideas in the construction of international institutions.A multinational organization that originally discussed border issues has successfully transformed into a major geopolitical and economic organization, and it is still expanding. First, India and Pakistan, followed by Belarus, Iran, and Saudi Arabia and other countries are not excluded.In the future pattern of Asia and Europe, this organization will exert an irreplaceable and significant influence. If you don’t believe me, just wait and see, there are a lot of countries applying to join.Needless to say, this is an international organization that emerging countries all over the world yearn for the most.As I said before, among the achievements of China's diplomacy in the past few years, one of the most brilliant decisions is the emergence of the AIIB. This is an international financial institution established under the leadership of China, which broke the complete control of the West over the international financial order, and has also received unprecedented welcome from all countries.The AIIB is the first multilateral financial institution initiated by China. Its headquarters is in Beijing. When it was established in 2015, it had 57 founding member states. Now it has rapidly expanded to 100 member states, surpassing the Asian Development Bank.Of course, the BRICS countries are accompanied by the BRICS New Development Bank, headquartered in Shanghai. Not long ago, during his visit to China, Brazilian President Lula specially visited the headquarters of the bank and issued a series of questioning questions:The Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to China not long ago should also have been inspired by the AIIB, and he solemnly proposed to Chinese leaders that we jointly establish an “Asian Monetary Fund”.It must be noted that some of these new international institutions were established only in the last ten years, and some have undergone changes in the past ten years, but there is one thing in common: China has played a major and irreplaceable role in themIt can even be said thatSpecific to the BRICS countries, there is no doubt that China is also the most eye-catching one. Of course, there are three stakes for one fence, and three gangs for one hero. In this world, China alone is not enough. Emerging countries work together, and everyone contributes to firewood. This is also a major dependence of China.Therefore,Therefore, the BRICS summit in South Africa in August this year obviously attracted the attention of the world.Which country or countries will be approved to join?The answer will be revealed, please don't worry.Why are gold bricks so bright?Finally, let’s look at two sets of data.One group is the global economic growth contribution.The other group is economic aggregates.This is the root cause of major changes in the world pattern.Of course, according to the market exchange rate, the G7’s GDP is still much higher than that of the BRICS countries, and the standard of living is far from that of the BRICS countries. However, the BRICS economy is still developing rapidly, and there are still a large number of countries waiting to join the BRICS countries.Therefore, development is still the last word.It is still necessary to fight for the economy, which is the case in China, and even more so in other BRICs. A prosperous and promising economy is our greatest confidence; a stable and fair development environment is the greatest expectation of emerging countries.