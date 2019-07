DHL, The Daily Star

honor

2 businesspersons, 2 institutions

From left, Mominul Islam, managing director of IPDC Finance Ltd; Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of East Coast Group; NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys; Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser to the prime minister; Hafizur Rahman Khan, chairman of Runner Group; Qamrun Nahar Zahir, chairperson of Ananta Apparels Ltd; Yasmin Khan, executive vice-president of DHL Express’ Asia Pacific (excluding China) operations; and Miarul Haque, country manager of DHL Express Bangladesh, pose for a photograph at the 18th Bangladesh Business Awards at the capital’s Radisson Blu hotel last night. Photo: Star

From left, Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser to the PM; NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys; Yasmin Khan, executive vice-president of DHL Express’ Asia Pacific (excluding China) operations; and Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, speaking at the Bangladesh Business Awards last night.

Distinguished guests at the programme at the capital’s Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel last night. Two businesspersons and two institutions were honoured with 18th Bangladesh Business Awards at the ceremony.

NR Narayana Murthy interacts with leading local ICT entrepreneurs during a session at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel yesterday morning. Michael Patrick Foley and Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, chief executives of Grameenphone and Robi respectively, Mahboob Zaman, managing director of DataSoft, Habibullah N Karim, CEO of Technohaven Company, and Farhana A Rahman, senior vice president of BASIS, were also present. Photo: Star