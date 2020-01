18th was designed outside of Paksitan...part of muk-muka i.e. Charter of Dimmocrazy!



It has essentially turned Pakistan into confederation...with each province having its own educational system to standards for health care....to agro policy....



It was designed to make the Federation totally paralysed and burdened with debt which Noora and Zaradri Regime created as part of EconomicHitmen Agenda i.e EconomicTerrorism.



How can we have a unified PakNation when at schools kids are being taught differently?



We need a new system with direct elections for the Chief Executive and turning each division into either province or administrative unit with direct elections of the executive...



Alll laws must be passed by National Assembly... education, health and major/fundamental infrastructure must be under Federal control...following National Development Plan...



The side effect of 18th was that provinces got all the money...so that CriminalEnterprise could loot with abandon...which both NarcoLeague and GhardariLeague did without thinking of tomorrow...



New Constituition and New Strong Federal System... and Karachi needs to become Federal again...otherwise, Karachi shall remain under the occupation of Economic-Social Terrorists!!!!

Click to expand...