1848: Europe's Year of Revolutions

This video tells the story of the European revolutions of 1848, one of the most dramatic and significant moments in the history of the continent. Hungry workers and peasants joined forces with liberals and nationalists, and in a series of tumultuous events, toppled the French monarchy, and forced reforms across Italy, Germany, and the Austrian Empire. But the revolutionaries were divided between middle class liberals seeking limited reforms, and radicals and workers who wanted sweeping change. As they argued over political and economic reform, counter-revolutionary forces recovered their confidence, and gathered their strength for a brutal onslaught against Europe's revolutionaries.
 

