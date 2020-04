The buses had been arranged by the Gujarat government, the official said.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Several people from Ahmedabad who were stranded at Haridwar thanked Union Minister Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for their return home.“Around 1,800 people from different districts of Gujarat were stranded in Haridwar in Uttarakhand due to the lockdown. They are being brought back in 28 buses thanks to the efforts of Union ministers Amit Shah and Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani,” Secretary to the chief minister, Ashwani Kumar, said.“A message came on my mobile, which was sent by a friend, says resident Mukesh. It wrote that several buses of Uttarakhand transport are reaching Ahmedabad tonight. These buses will return to Uttarakhand tomorrow morning, you can also return home.After that, I boarded a train. Like us, about 1800 people from different districts of Gujarat were stranded in Haridwar. They have been withdrawn. By late night, many trains left them home.”Government orders were issued in writing for the buses that had come to Ahmedabad for the citizens of Gujarat stranded in Haridwar.