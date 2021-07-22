180 tonnes of oxygen arrives from India Around 180 tonnes of liquid oxygen, imported by three companies in Bangladesh, Linde, Spectra and Pure Oxygen, arrived in the country on an emergency basis from India on Wednesday

Diplomatic CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 22 Jul 2021, 21:20Liquid oxygen tankers arrive in Bangladesh over the border from India on 21 July 2021.Indian High Commission in Dhaka.Around 180 tonnes of liquid oxygen arrived in Bangladesh on an emergency basis from India on Wednesday, that is, on Eid-ul-Azha day, through the Petrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP). The oxygen was brought in by 11 tankers. The oxygen has been imported by three companies in Bangladesh, Linde, Spectra and Pure Oxygen.Given the crisis of oxygen in Bangladesh’s hospitals, the ICP officials at Petrapole arranged a green corridor for the export of medical oxygen, the Indian high commission in Dhaka said in a press release.Assistant commissioner Anit Jain of the Petrapole ICP customs department, said that despite the Eid-ul-Azha holiday, a special team was formed of the land port officials, customs officials, BSF and C&F agents. The team kept in constant contact with the Indian high commission in Dhaka and the Benapole officials.Director of the Petrapole land port Kamalesh Sayni said, the field officers had been given special instructions regarding the transporting of liquid medical oxygen through the Petrapole port.Excellent relations exist between the port authorities of the two countries and they have a long history of mutual cooperation, he added.