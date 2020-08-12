180 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus Headed for India 11-8-2020 A group of around 180 Afghanistan Hindu and Sikhs is likely to reach India on Wednesday, the Times of India reported on Tuesday. Efforts are underway to evacuate relatives of all persons who died in the Kabul bomb blast in March that claimed 25 lives at a Hindu and Sikh place of worship, the report said. “As many as 180 Sikhs and Hindus are likely to leave Kabul on Wednesday,” sources in Kabul told The Times of India on Monday. The minority Hindu and Sikh community is in panic following attacks on them, and blamed the Afghan Sikh leadership for not caring about their safety, said sources quoted by The Times of India. Their number in Afghanistan had come down to around 700, the report said. The first batch of 11 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus arrived in India on July 26. https://tolonews.com/afghanistan/180-afghan-sikhs-and-hindus-headed-india