Traditionally, a vaccine’s clinic-to-market cycle can take upwards of a decade. So it can be a long wait

Nipping at Moderna’s heels is

China-based CanSino Biologics whose Ad5-nCoV vaccine has emerged as a dark horse

after becoming the first candidate to both move into Phase II clinical trials and release peer-reviewed data. It’s a recombinant adenovirus-based vaccine—that is, its base is one of the common cold viruses, manipulated and weakened in the lab. A ‘proven platform’, in industry parlance.