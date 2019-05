The federal government has decided to revive Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on Public Private Collaboration in two phases within 18 months through International Competitive Bidding (ICB) mode without trimming the present work force

"We have to revive the mills by making it internationally competitive. In the first phase PSM will be revived at 1.1 millions tons per annum and in the second phase its capacity will be enhanced to 3 million tons per annum ," he said."