18-metre giant Gundam robot takes its first steps in Japan

Death Professor
FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
- 1,947
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
It's amazing to see them investing in an 18 meter giant ANIME robot, and we on the other hand don't even have enough to take care of our poor and the needy.
